Duncan Polytechnical fields first-ever team for upcoming Academic Decathlon

1:44 Fresno Bee donates $3,500 to Kirk Elementary Pause

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

1:00 Lemoore naval base's news fighter jet, the F-35C, in action

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:47 Riley’s Brew Pub: A neighborhood bar with flair

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Pine and Palm Brewing brings craft beer fans together