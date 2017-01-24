Assembly member Arambula proposes medical school for Fresno State

Assembly member Joaquin Armabula, D-Fresno, introduced legislation Monday afternoon to establish a medical school at Fresno State.
Assembly Bill 207 would address the shortage of health care professionals in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Stanislaus counties, Armabula said.
A former emergency room doctor, Arambula said in a statement: “I have witnessed the shortage of primary care doctors and the challenges faced by underserved communities in areas like the Central Valley. I believe it is important to directly address the growing shortage of primary care doctors by providing concrete solutions. I am proud to support Fresno State and look forward to providing opportunities that will benefit the region, our students and our medical professionals.”
Armabula’s bill is the second recent effort to bring a medical school to Fresno. The Assemi family, which opened a private pharmacy school in Clovis four years ago, announced plans at the end of last year for a college of osteopathic medicine that would open with a first class in fall 2019.
California Health Sciences University, which operates the pharmacy school, has been granted approval to begin an accreditation process for a medical college. The osteopathic school would be on a permanent campus on 60 acres near Temperance Avenue and Highway 168, just north of Clovis Community Medical Center.
This story will be updated.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
