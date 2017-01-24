Fresno State may build performing arts center as part of major campus overhaul

Fresno State could have a new performing arts center in the works, President Joseph Castro announced Tuesday.
While the cost and schedule is still unclear, Castro is proposing the new building be located on Shaw Avenue, and host theater, dance and musical performances – offering the university event space outside of the Save Mart Center.
Castro said the idea is merely a proposal right now, and will be considered by the newly established President’s Commission on the Future of Arts and Humanities.
“A new performing arts center, along with our plans to build a new residential housing facility and a new student union and faculty center to replace their aging predecessors, will transform the face of Fresno State along Shaw Avenue, from Cedar to Maple,” Castro said at his State of the University address on Tuesday. “Each of these new buildings will require innovative and unique public-private financial partnerships to become a reality.”
