Fresno Unified trustees quiet about rare special meeting

Fresno Unified trustees met for more than two hours in a closed meeting Thursday – but had nothing to say when they emerged.
The rare closed special meeting was to discuss “discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/resignation” of an employee, according to the agenda, though it does not specify who. Discussion with legal counsel about anticipated litigation was also to be discussed.
The meeting comes after Superintendent Michael Hanson announced last month that he intends to resign in August.
On Wednesday, the Fresno Teachers Association asked the school board to expedite Hanson’s plans, though, demanding trustees oust him as soon as possible.
“Let’s not negotiate with the past, but let’s collaborate with the future,” FTA President Tish Rice said then. “You all have the power to move this district forward, and we hope you do so.”
Three of the seven school board members were not present at Thursday’s meeting: Christopher De La Cerda, Valerie Davis and Cal Johnson.
De La Cerda had asked board president Brooke Ashjian to postpone the meeting, saying the full board was not polled about their availability.
