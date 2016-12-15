Clovis West parent demands more action after third student suicide in three months

About three months ago, Petra Groger had to comfort her daughter after a close friend and classmate at Clovis West High School committed suicide. Groger spoke to her frequently and got her into outside counseling because “the school is not doing anything.”
Two weeks ago, Groger had those tough conversations again when her daughter said another Clovis West student had committed suicide.
When she learned of a third student suicide Thursday morning, Groger had had enough. She went to pick up her daughter in the middle of the school day.
“The district is not doing enough,” she said. “Clovis is so concerned with the dress code, tardies and absences – but this is what’s important.”
The Fresno County coroner confirmed the deaths occurred on Aug. 31, Nov. 30 and Thursday. All three were confirmed suicides.
The Fresno Police Department confirmed that the third suicide victim was found dead around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home near Clovis West.
The Bee does not generally publish the names of suicide victims.
Groger said she recently spoke with Clovis West Principal Marc Hammack and asked for mandatory suicide prevention courses for all students.
“I was brushed off,” she said. “He told me they try to do the best they can.”
On Thursday, Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Janet Young released this statement: “This is a heartbreaking loss for Clovis West High School, its community and our school district. We will continue to allocate every resource available to support our kids and our families. Taking care of the entire well-being of our kids is a team effort. We are also asking for our community to be a partner in watching out for our kids. When a family member or friend is experiencing emotional struggles, please reach out to that child’s school and we will act immediately to offer hope, support, and encouragement to help our kids know they are cared for and cared about.”
District spokeswoman Kelly Avants said more than 12 school psychologists were at Clovis West on Thursday morning to speak to students, as well as a therapy dog.
Counselors and psychologists were scheduled to meet with each English class Thursday to discuss how to get help and the importance of telling someone if they notice any possible warning signs in others, Avants said. These visits were scheduled prior to Thursday’s suicide and are the second such talk this year.
The district is also developing an anonymous tip line.
Avants said a number of resources are available at each school site: psychologists, nurses and both adult-led and peer counseling services. These counselors are trained to help students through a number of social and emotional issues, including the loss of a parent, divorce, eating disorders and suicide prevention.
Teachers also receive information about resources available to students and how to access them, she said. Parents receive these materials through meetings, community messages and conversations with staff.
Avants said each ninth grade student in the district receives information on suicide prevention and awareness in their health courses.
Groger confirmed that a psychologist and a therapy dog were on the campus. “That’s a good step,” she added.
Groger said her family and others are “trying to cope” with the recent tragedies. Her daughter told her that, in addition to the three at Clovis West, two other children who live within the district but are home-schooled have killed themselves this year.
She believes this may be a disturbing “copycat” trend.
“Young people see the attention and grieving, and they might think this could be my way out of problems with my girlfriend, my school or at home,” Groger said.
Groger said she does not want all of the blame placed on the district. It’s important that friends and family talk openly about suicide, bullying and mental health issues, she said.
Clovis West students took to social media Thursday to share remembrances, frustrations with the district and reactions to the most recent suicide. Among them was Caleb Kelly, a former Clovis West football star who graduated in June and now attends the University of Oklahoma.
Broader problem
According to officials, an alarming trend has emerged in Fresno County.
For the three-year period spanning 2013 to 2015, Fresno County had 10 teen suicidesBut there have been 11 this year alone, said Dawan Utecht, director of Fresno County’s behavioral health department.
Students frequently face academic, peer and parental pressures that cause them to drink or use drugs, she said, which is a problem for high school students if they must admit drug use in a school setting where there are zero-tolerance alcohol and drug policies, said Utecht.
That means getting help through their normal support networks isn’t always possible, she said.
“I think when kids are struggling emotionally or feel stigmatized or discriminated for all kinds of things, they are self-treating and can turn to drugs,” Utecht said.
She said the county health department is arranging training sessions with Clovis Unified and other districts to ensure school staffs are properly trained to recognize potential signs of suicide. A program called “Know the Signs” is being used across California.
“I know Clovis Unified is very concerned and is working hard to find resources for kids, and I know they are educating their staffs,” Utecht said. “We have a lot of resources available and how to work with a kid who may be exhibiting signs.”
Because suicide prevention hotlines don’t always get the attention of students, there are efforts to develop phone apps to offer students tools to find suicide prevention programs.
“We set a lot of high expectations for kids – getting high grades, athletic success, getting to college … ” she said. “We are looking at the best ways to reach kids.”
Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that his office met with the Fresno Council on Child Abuse Prevention on Thursday morning for their bi-monthly Fresno County Pediatric Death Review Committee meeting.
“The unusually high number of teenage suicides was a topic of conversation and it is being treated as a top priority,” Botti said. “The Sheriff–Coroner’s Office, FCCAP and community partners are working to develop a public service announcement that will educate families about recognizing warning signs, which will hopefully lead to preventing teenage suicides.”
