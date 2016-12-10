Restorative justice? Teachers say McLane High classrooms are spiraling out of control

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run Pause

2:41 Selma goes for two but comes up empty

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:08 Sanger football gets ready for CIF State Regional round

1:08 'Mountains, Mules and Memories' author recalls his mule-packing days in the High Sierra

1:38 Fresno State men's basketball highlights vs Menlo

0:20 Police investigate report of multiple shooting victims in downtown Fresno