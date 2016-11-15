See how Michael Hanson’s pay ranks with other California school superintendents

Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson makes much more than the average school superintendent in California, according to new data.
In 2015, Hanson – who oversees the fourth largest school system in the state – earned $369,992 in total pay and benefits.
According to new information released Tuesday by Transparent California – the state’s largest database of public pay – the average superintendent in California makes about $200,000 in total compensation. That’s according to a survey of nearly 500 public school superintendents statewide.
The average full-time compensation package for Fresno Unified employees is $85,487.
While Hanson is the highest-paid educator in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley areas, he is the 14th highest-paid superintendent in the state.
Comparatively, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Michelle King – who oversees the largest district in the state and the second largest in the nation – makes about $400,000 in total pay and benefits. San Diego Unified Superintendent Cynthia Marten, who oversees the second-largest district in the state, made $330,246. Christopher Steinhauser, superintendent of Long Beach Unified – the state’s third largest district – made about $334,000.
Last year, a one-time boost to Hanson’s pay had him ranked as the second-highest-paid educator in the state, according to the Controller’s Office. In 2014, he took home $424,617, which included a $100,000 lump-sum payment that was part of a 2013 settlement with Fresno Unified.
The highest-paid superintendent in California this year was Ontario-Montclair School District leader James Hammond, who received more than $500,000 in pay and benefits. While his regular pay was $260,000, he received $214,000 in “other pay” and about $40,000 in benefits.
Hanson will receive his annual performance evaluation at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Top K-12 compensation for superintendents in Sacramento-San Joaquin Valley area
- Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson: $369,992
- Elk Grove Superintendent Christopher Hoffman: $353,681
- Sacramento County Office of Education Superintendent David Gordon: $336,490
- Sacramento City Unified Superintendent Jose Banda: $327,211
- San Juan Unified Superintendent Kent Kern: $315,347
