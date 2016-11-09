School district offers counseling to students upset over Trump election

Fresno Unified is reaching out to teachers to help them deal with student concerns in the wake of Donald Trump being elected president.
According to an email from Superintendent Michael Hanson sent to teachers on Wednesday, the district – which is nearly 70 percent Latino – has heard from students who fear for their family’s well-being following Tuesday’s election.
Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson
“Some of this concern might be misplaced, but it is our role to ensure our schools and our classrooms continue to be a safe place to learn, engage in conversation, and share opposing views as students work to understand,” Hanson said. “I encourage everyone to keep the big picture in mind. Our democracy is still strong, even at this time of transition. To support our youth, let us move forward responding to hatred with kindness, exclusion with inclusion, poverty with justice, and hopelessness with opportunity.”
Fresno Unified students expressed fear about a potential Trump presidency earlier this year, voicing concerns about deportation despite being U.S. citizens. Their concerns are in line with what the Southern Poverty Law Center called “the Trump effect” in a report released in April. According to the report, teachers across the country have witnessed fear and anxiety among children of color in classrooms, in addition to an increase in bullying against Latino students.
On Wednesday, Hanson pointed to lesson plans teachers can use to teach about tolerance and immigration, asking them to reinforce the importance of respect and diversity.
“Please pay special attention to those in your care who might need a bit more love and support in the coming days and weeks,” he said. “In times when our youth are unsure, we can do our best teaching, supporting tremendous development.”
