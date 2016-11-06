Education Buzz for Sunday, Nov. 6

University president from Lebanon to speak at Fresno State
The president of Haigazian University in Beirut, Lebanon, will speak at Fresno State on Nov. 14 about the university’s mission despite its obstacles.
The Rev. Paul Haidostian’s speech, “Armenian Educational Life in Lebanon: Haigazian University,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the University Business Center’s Alice Peters Auditorium, room 191.
Founded in 1955, Haigazian University faces challenges related to regional tensions, student socioeconomic problems and securing a stable financial future.
Haidostian was appointed president of the university in 2002. In 1987 he earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Near East School of Theology in Beirut. He received a doctorate in 1994 from Princeton Theological Seminary.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For free parking, use code 273707 in parking lots P5 and P6, located near the University Business Center.
For more information, contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669.
Educators honored for excellence
The Excellence in Education Awards program honored three Tulare County educators at Visalia Convention Center Exhibit Hall on Wednesday.
Luis Cobarruvias, dean of students at Mission Oak High School in Tulare, was honored as Tulare County Administrator of the Year; Stephen Amundson, activities director and ASB teacher from Tulare Western High School, was honored as Tulare County Teacher of the Year; and Eric Gonzales, a student advocate at J.J. Cairns Continuation High School in Lindsay, was honored as Tulare County School Employee of the Year.
Finalists and nominees also were recognized. A total of 26 nominees from Tulare County school districts, the College of the Sequoias and Porterville College were chosen to participate in the competition.
Center enhances parenting skills
The Helm Home-Play & Learn Center opened Saturday with a goal of providing parents and others who care for children, relatives, friends and neighbors access to skill-enhancing resources and services.
Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno Housing Authority are opening the center with the support of The David and Lucile Packard Foundation.
“Fresno Unified couldn’t be more pleased to partner with the Fresno Housing Authority to offer services that directly benefit Fresno families,” Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson said. “Empowering our parents is just way one we can keep our students on track to graduate college and be career ready.”
The goal is to support high quality adult-child interactions so that every child grows up healthy and ready for kindergarten. Resources and services initially will include play and learn groups, a book and toy lending library, and workshops.
Carden named National Blue Ribbon School
The Carden School of Fresno was named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School, U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. announced.
Carden is one of four private schools in California and one of 50 private schools in the country to receive this honor. It has been more than 30 years since any private school in the San Joaquin Valley has won this award.
Carden School of Fresno will celebrate the award on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Life Cathedral, 6865 N. Maple Ave. The celebration will highlight the positive effect of the Carden Method and of service-based learning through Carden Cares.
Helping Hams hopes to donate 230 hams
The fourth annual Helping Hams campaign will kick off Monday at the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market at 10:45 a.m., aiming for enough donations to donate 230 hams to feed the hungry.
During the campaign kickoff ceremony, samples of holiday ham, Fresno State milk and Woofle Waffles will be available, and donations in increments of $5 will be accepted. One ham for a family can be purchased with $30, Fresno State spokesman Geoff Thurner said.
Donations can be mailed via check to 2385 E. Barstow Ave., AG85, Fresno, CA 93740. The College Panhellenic Council is working with each sorority to raise $500 and RCO Ag Credit has pledged $3,500.
The campaign will run through Dec. 9 and is coordinated by the Jordan College and Meat Science Department and Associated Students Inc.
The student-run Gibson Farm Market, at 5368 N. Chestnut Ave., is open seven days a week. For more information call 559-278-4511.
