Critics allege ‘dark money’ is funding FUSD’s Measure X

As Tuesday’s general election nears, two Fresno Unified school board members are continuing their campaign against the district’s $225 million bond measure – alleging on Thursday that it’s being funded by “dark money.”
Fresno Unified trustees Brooke Ashjian and Carol Mills joined Fresno Lincoln Club leader Tal Cloud and Jeff Sands, director of the Central Valley Charter Schools Association, outside of One Putt Broadcasting to decry ads the radio station has been running in favor of Measure X.
An independent expenditure report filed with Fresno County on Tuesday shows that One Putt Broadcasting has paid more than $15,000 in Measure X radio ads, and has also bankrolled ads in support of Fresno mayoral candidate Lee Brand.
At the news conference Thursday, critics not only questioned why the radio station has become involved in the campaign, but also took issue with the fact that there’s no clear committee established in support of Measure X. In the past, Fresno Unified has had an official committee in support of bond measures that donors can give to.
Fresno Unified’s use of past bond money to pay for no-bid construction contracts is currently under federal investigation.
“We’re very concerned about how Fresno Unified has operated in the past with their bonds, and we feel there’s a secret deal made somewhere with dark money to support Measure X behind the scenes, and that’s not good for kids or good for the community. It reminds us a lot of what’s going on nationally with the Clinton Foundation,” Cloud said. “Why is a radio station that’s never participated in a political campaign at this magnitude all of a sudden picking this issue to come in at the eleventh hour when the school district does not have a ‘Yes on Measure X’ campaign? It doesn’t pass the smell test.”
John Ostlund, owner of One Putt Broadcasting, has denied the allegations, saying Wednesday that the station has used its own money to pay for the ads.
“The rules, according to the attorneys that I’ve hired to make sure we’re completely and utterly transparent and legal, have told me that we cannot have contact with candidates that we support or anyone associated with our campaigns, so we’ve been real careful,” Ostlund said. “In fact, I haven’t had contact with anyone associated with Lee Brand and Measure X.”
This story will be updated.
