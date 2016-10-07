Bullard High student found infected with tuberculosis

The Fresno Unified school district is working to identify students who may have been exposed to tuberculosis after a Bullard High student was diagnosed with the disease.
Tuberculosis, or TB, is a potentially serious infectious disease caused by bacteria that affects the lungs. While people with TB often do not show symptoms, people can be affected by cough, weight loss, night sweats and fever.
The Fresno County Department of Public Health is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to answer questions about the TB exposure.
The Bullard High student was diagnosed with active TB earlier this year and it has been determined that people “who were in close contact” with the student may have also been exposed, according to the Department of Public Health. Select Fresno Unified students will need to be tested.
