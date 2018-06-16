Man shot multiple times outside Shaw Avenue restaurant overnight, police say

Fresno police detectives are investigating what led up to a shooting outside a Shaw Avenue restaurant just after midnight Saturday.
Lt. Stephen Viveros said a man was shot multiple times in the upper body around 1:30 a.m. outside the Las Micheladas and Sushi Bar on Shaw Avenue near Sixth Street.
The shooting happened in the parking lot, Viveros said.
Viveros said investigators believe a man in his 20s fired his gun and fled in a black compact car. Detectives were checking for surveillance video, Viveros said.
The wounded man was taken into surgery overnight but his latest condition was not known Saturday morning.
