Crime

Man shot multiple times outside Shaw Avenue restaurant overnight, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

June 16, 2018 09:12 AM

Fresno police detectives are investigating what led up to a shooting outside a Shaw Avenue restaurant just after midnight Saturday.

Lt. Stephen Viveros said a man was shot multiple times in the upper body around 1:30 a.m. outside the Las Micheladas and Sushi Bar on Shaw Avenue near Sixth Street.

The shooting happened in the parking lot, Viveros said.

Viveros said investigators believe a man in his 20s fired his gun and fled in a black compact car. Detectives were checking for surveillance video, Viveros said.

The wounded man was taken into surgery overnight but his latest condition was not known Saturday morning.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

