Judge orders Hmong radio host, associate to stand trial on felony elder abuse charge

A controversial radio host who critics says uses the airwaves to incite dissension in the Hmong community went to Fresno Superior Court this week to clear his name in connection with the beating of an elderly man inside the civil courthouse last year.

Instead, Judge Houry Sanderson on Friday ordered Fresno radio host Pao Xiong, 61, and his associate, Houa Thao, 56, to stand trial on felony charges of elder abuse and felony battery causing serious injury.

Charges were dismissed against a third defendant, Tou Lee, 60.

Pao Xiong, who is also known as Nao Pao Xiong, hosts a Hmong-language broadcast on the Internet called "GVP Radio." Critics say GVP stand for the late General Pao Vang and that Xiong uses the acronym to manipulate the Hmong community nationwide to create controversy and division.

The case was unusual because the victim, Chai Choua Xiong, and Nelson Neng Xiong, a prosecution witness who testified against Pao Xiong, told the judge that they are Pao Xiong's cousins. They told investigators that they disapproved of Pao Xiong belittling Hmong elders on his radio show.

Sanderson made her ruling after listening to two days of testimony from several witnesses, including Chai Choua Xiong, 68, who testified that Xiong punched him several times in the head and shoulder, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, Chai Choua Xiong testified, Thao kicked him several times.

Two witnesses, Cher Chou Lee, 71, and Nelson Neng Xiong, backed up Chai Choua Xiong's account.

Pao Xiong's attorney, Jon Renge, however, said his client was defending himself. Renge contended that a witness reported to investigators that Chai Choua Xiong threw the first punch to provoke the altercation.

But Chai Choua Xiong said on the witness stand: "I will tell it straight to God: I did not hit him at all."

The altercation happened on the fifth floor of the B.F. Sisk Courthouse on O Street in downtown Fresno on May 2, 2017. Chai Choua Xiong testified he lost consciousness and suffered a broken rib. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Pao Xiong made headlines in May 2014 when he made sexually explicit allegations against Fresno Unified teacher Mai Summer Vue during a school board meeting. Vue later sued the district for allowing him to defame her. But a Superior Court jury last year rejected her lawsuit.





During the two-day hearing this week, four Hmong interpreters were needed to understand the evidence presented by prosecutor Timothy Donovan in Judge Houry Sanderson's courtroom.

Testimony revealed that Pao Xiong was attending a mediation session in the courthouse after being named as the defendant in four defamation cases when he came across his two cousins and Cher Chou Lee.

Chai Choua Xiong, 68, leaves a Fresno courtoom on Thursday, June 7, 2018, after testifying against his cousin, controversial Hmong radio host Pa Xiong. In his testimony, Chai Choua Xiong contends Pao Xiong and two of his associates, Tou Lee and Houa Thao, punched and kicked him inside the B.F. Sisk civil courthouse in May 2017. plopez@fresnobee.com PABLO LOPEZ

Chai Choua Xiong testified that he and Pao Xiong were on friendly terms and had no prior grievances. He said he went to the courthouse simply to observe the proceedings in the defamation lawsuits. He testified Pao Xiong was in a wheelchair when he suddenly jumped up and asked them if they were taking pictures of him. Chia Choua Xiong said his cousin then started striking him in the head and right shoulder with both of his fists.

Chai Choua Xiong recalled someone kicking him, causing him to fall on the floor. At the time, he didn't know who kicked him, he said. But he later learned it was Thao, he testified.

Chai Choua Xiong testified Pao Xiong also got on top of him and continued to punch him. Chai Choua Xiong said he was kicked at least six times.

The blows caused Chai Choua Xiong to get dizzy and lose consciousness, he said. He testified that he woke up and saw Fresno attorney Michael Elder, who was representing the plaintiffs in their lawsuits against Pao Xiong.

On cross examination, Chai Choua Xiong testified that he was not taking photographs of his cousin. He had a cell phone, but he said he kept it in his pocket while in the courthouse





Renge also asked Chai Choua Xiong if he ever called his cousin's radio show and threatened him. Chia Choua Xiong said he hadn't.

But Lee's lawyer, Greg Gross, pointed out that Chai Choua Xiong had told a detective that he was mad at Pao Xiong for "bad mouthing elders in the community" on his radio show.

Elder, the attorney representing the four plaintiffs suing Pao Xiong, was credited with breaking up the altercation. In an interview after the altercation, Elder said that Pao Xiong and Thao "were beating the living tar out of this guy.”

Until their trial, Pao Xiong and Thao were allowed to remain free on bail.