Buchanan High student arrested for alleged school shooting threats, police say

Buchanan High School student, Kyle Dwelle, 18, was arrested Monday night for allegedly making threats to shoot up the high school., according to a Clovis police news release.
Clovis police and Clovis Unified School received a tip late Monday and immediately began an investigation into the alleged threat.
Dwelle was arrested without incident and was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of two counts of criminal threats of death or great bodily injury.
Parents of the high school's students and staff were notified of the arrest and were reminded of the consequences one can face when making such threats.
Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell asks anyone who becomes aware of concerning statements or online posts to make an immediate report to law enforcement.
Clovis police say the city takes any type of criminal threat seriously and officers will do anything in their power to track down threats made on social media or other sources.
All Clovis Unified school campuses will have an increased police presence throughout the week.
