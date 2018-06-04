Man who plotted Christmas Day terror attack on Pier 39 faces 15 years in prison

Everitt Aaron Jameson, accused of plotting to launch a Christmas Day attack on Pier 39 in San Francisco, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to attempting to provide support to ISIS.

Judge Lawrence O'Neill accepted the plea.

Jameson faces 15 years in prison and lifetime supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 8:15 am.

According to the criminal complaint, Jameson, a 26-year-old ex-U.S. Marine, allegedly spoke to an FBI informant whom he believed was an ISIS leader. In court papers, the FBI says Jameson caught the attention of law enforcement after an informant reported Jameson "liked" and "loved" pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism posts on Facebook.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Jameson is a 2009 graduate of Enochs High School in Modesto. He was working as a tow truck driver in the Modesto area when he was arrested. His father lives in Merced.

This story will be updated.