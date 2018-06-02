Crime

Man found with gunshot wound in his car. Was it a homicide?

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

June 02, 2018 10:36 PM

Reedley police are investigating a possible homicide of a man who was found shot in his car Friday night.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of West Abbott Avenue at 10:30 p.m. and found the man unresponsive with wounds to his head.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

His identify is not yet available.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250.

  Comments  