Man arrested after abusing and biting 81-year-old mother, sheriff says

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly biting and choking his 81-year-old mother, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported.
Evan Disinger was booked in Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, dissuading a victim and physical elder abuse.
The incident took place April 30 when deputies from were called to a home in the Lemon Cove area that an elderly woman had been choked by her adult son.
The woman told deputies her son, Disinger, had started a argument with her before she called police. She said the argument got heated and her son placed his hands around her throat and pushed her against a cabinet.
The woman then fled in her car down the street to call police. While waiting for help to arrive, her son walked to the vehicle and got in the passenger seat, according to the sheriff's office.
Disinger ordered his mother to drive, reaching over from the passenger's seat to turn the car on, then noticed his mother's phone and grabbed her hand and bit it in an attempt to prevent her from calling authorities, the sheriff's office said. He then fled.
A warrant was put out for Disinger by the district attorney and on Wednesday detectives found him at a home in the Lindcove area and arrested him.
