Police say driver was under influence of marijuana during crash that killed man

Marijuana is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a man dead Thursday in Madera, police said.
Cary Chaffin, 67, was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after he allegedly struck a motorcyclist who died of the injuries. The crash happened at Pine and Oak streets in Madera around 8 a.m.
Madera police say Chaffin was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. They added that Thursday's crash was the second traffic-related death of the year and the first where drugs are a factor.
