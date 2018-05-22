Convicted killer shows no remorse, admits to murdering his Fresno jail cellmate

As prosecutor Nathan Lambert asks questions, Gary Dale Poole testifies from the witness stand, telling a Fresno Superior Court jury on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, that he didn't strangle his cellmate, 62-year-old Michael Stauff, inside the Fresno County Jail in April 2014. A jury on Thursday, March 29, 2018, found Poole guilty of first-degree murder. plopez@fresnobee.com PABLO LOPEZ