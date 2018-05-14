Before he burglarized an office building, he did a nine-second dance

The burglar couldn't dance his way out of this situation.
Fresno police responded to a man who reportedly gained access to a locked building on Tuesday, May 8 on Shaw and Hughes avenues around 10:10 a.m.
Just a short distance away from the building, officers contacted a "suspicious" subject, David Seale, who had a laptop that was reported stolen and several keys that unlocked the building and the office that was reportedly burglarized, according to the Fresno Police Department.
When he broke in the first time, he did a nine-second dance that was caught on video.
When investigators looked at three day's worth of video footage, they were able to see Seale gaining entry to the building and office multiple times throughout the weekend with copied keys.
Seale initially provided officers with a false name and had several warrants. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, providing false information and commercial burglary.
It is unknown how Seale was able to obtain copies of the building's keys, police said.
