Fresno police ask for help identifying suspects in Family Dollar store burglary

Fresno police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly burglarized a Family Dollar store in central Fresno on Wednesday.
Candy, speakers and clothing were among the items stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the store located at 3243 N. Cedar Ave.
Police said the suspects entered by breaking the front window with a rock. The store was burglarized four times in April, with all the break-ins occurring around 4-5 a.m.
Police said surveillance video shows there is possibly a tattoo on the right side of one of the suspect’s neck. It's not known if the suspects were involved in other burglaries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867), where tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward. The Fresno Police Department case number is 18-30871.
