Boyfriend arrested in shooting death of woman whose car crashed

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested 29-year-old Terrence Boston of Fresno in the shooting death of his girlfriend Brittney Taylor, 32, of Fresno.
He was arrested Monday morning and booked on a murder charge.
About 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Fresno County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Olive and Cornelia avenues in Fresno. While on the way to the intersection, deputies received a report that a red Hyundai Sonata had crashed into a tree.
Deputies removed the woman driver from the wrecked car to perform CPR but she was dead and had been struck by multiple bullets.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and discovered Boston and Taylor were talking at the corner of Olive and Cornelia. A short time later, shots were fired and Taylor sped away in her car.
Boston left the area driving a white semi-truck, and Taylor crashed into a tree moments later. Deputies initially were unable to find Boston and his truck, but early Monday deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle and found Boston inside.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective George Razo at 559-600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, case #18-6732.
