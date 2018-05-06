Woman fatally shot in car in Fresno County

A woman is dead after she was shot in her car in Fresno County on Sunday morning, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Smith.
Details are preliminary. The woman, described as between 25 and 35 years old, was driving a red four-door car.
She got into an altercation with someone driving a white semi-truck on Olive and Cornelia avenues, Smith said. The woman was shot by someone in the semi-truck, and it left southbound on Cornelia.
The woman crashed into a tree, and firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene, Smith said.
The shooting may have been related to a domestic violence incident in the city of Fresno earlier in the day, Smith said.
More details will be posted as they become available.
