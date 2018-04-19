Police work the scene after an employee at O'Reilly Auto Parts at Blackstone and Sierra avenues was shot during an alleged robbery on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Fresno, California.
Police work the scene after an employee at O'Reilly Auto Parts at Blackstone and Sierra avenues was shot during an alleged robbery on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Fresno, California. Larry Fitzgerald lfitzgerald@fresnobee.com
Police work the scene after an employee at O'Reilly Auto Parts at Blackstone and Sierra avenues was shot during an alleged robbery on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Fresno, California. Larry Fitzgerald lfitzgerald@fresnobee.com

Crime

Fresno auto parts store employee shot trying to stop potential shoplifter, police say

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

April 19, 2018 10:19 PM

An O'Reilly Auto Parts employee received a serious gun wound after attempting to stop a potential shoplifter in north Fresno on Thursday night.

Officers received a call around 9 p.m. that a person had been shot at the corner of Sierra and Blackstone avenues, said Fresno Police Lt. Michael Landon. Officers arrived to find a man shot in the lower abdomen in the auto parts store parking lot.

After an investigation, officers discovered that a man and a woman had entered the business and were acting suspicious, and an employee confronted the male suspect inside the store. The male suspect pulled a firearm from the waistband of his pants, leading to a fight between the employee and the suspect in the parking lot, Landon said. The employee was then shot by the suspect.

The suspect was seen fleeing with the woman who entered along with him and another man and woman and a dark four-door vehicle.

The victim's condition was unknown, but Landon described the wound as serious.

  Comments  