Suspect arrested in killing of Fresno toddler

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer Wednesday announced the arrest of a man believed to be the shooter who gunned down a toddler nearly two years ago near Tulare and First streets.
Rashad Halford Jr. was killed by gunfire on June 21, 2016 as he played outside an apartment near his parents in the 3000 block of East Plattt Avenue.
Devin Ratliff, 30, was arrested by officers in Southern California Tuesday. Dire said he is an associate of West Fresno gang members. He is being held on a $4 million bail.
This story will be updated.
Comments