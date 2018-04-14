His body was burned and tossed in Madera County. Police found these suspects at LAX

A Hanford man's body was burned and tossed in rural Madera County earlier in the week, and his killers confessed to the crime, Hanford police Sgt. Justin Vallin said Saturday.
Stacie Mendoza, 38, and Jose Mendoza, 36, were apprehended at Los Angeles International Airport as suspects in the April 12 death of Kenneth Coyle, a Hanford resident. Vallin said Coyle's body was transported to rural Madera County and was burned.
After being questioned by police at the Hanford police station on Friday, the Mendozas told police that they committed the crime. The older Mendoza even led investigators to the place where Coyle was burned, Vallin said.
The younger Mendoza allegedly was carrying items that belonged to Coyle and a ticket to El Salvador when the couple was found at LAX, Vallin. The two suspects were in Kings County Jail as of Saturday.
A property manager had called police on April 12 just before 4 p.m. to report "suspicious circumstances" at a home in the 800 block of East Grangeville, Vallin said. She had told police that a woman, later known to be Stacie, told her that Coyle had been injured and was recovering in an unknown facility in Stanislaus County.
Vallin said Stacie took Coyle's truck and other items from his home were also removed. The Madera County Coroner's Office was working to confirm Coyle's identity but the family has been notified by Hanford police. Further information on the case was expected to be released Monday during an 11 a.m. news conference at Hanford City Hall, Vallin said.
The investigation into the case involved the King's County District Attorney and sheriff's offices, LAX police, the Madera County Sheriff's Department and the California Department of Justice Crime Lab.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at 559-585-2540.
