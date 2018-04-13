He led officers on a chase. Then they caught him getting into a woman's car

A wanted man led officers on a chase into an orchard, then tried to get away before he was caught getting into a woman's car, Visalia police said Friday.
Sgt. Damon Maurice said police were looking for Keith Tompkins, 32, around 4:45 p.m., when they spotted him driving near Avenue 328 and Road 127 north of the city and attempted to pull him over.
Tompkins was wanted for arrest on suspicion of several felonies, including stalking, spousal abuse, criminal threats and a parole violation.
Tompkins led officers on a four-minute chase, Maurice said, then drove into an orchard near Avenue 328 and Road 144. Officers lost sight of him at first, but found him half a mile away on Avenue 148 getting into a car driven by 27-year-old Nicole Gomes.
The two were arrested without incident, Maurice said, and Tompkins was booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Gomes was booked on suspicion of aiding a fleeing felon.
