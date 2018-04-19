Seniors face higher rates of violent crime in Fresno County than statewide average

World War II veteran Josef Martin talks with Fresno County prosecutor Tim Donovan prior to a 2014 court hearing for one of three teens accused of beating him during a home-invasion robbery in 2013. The incident, in which the 92-year-old was pistol-whipped, put a spotlight on violent crime against senior citizens. Fresno County has the highest rate of such crimes out of four central San Joaquin Valley counties. The rate is also higher than the statewide average. Martin died in January at the age of 96. John Walker The Fresno Bee