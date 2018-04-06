Visalia police shoot knife-wielding man after beanbag rounds fail

A Visalia man armed with a knife was shot by officers after several beanbag rounds were ineffective, police reported Friday.
The man, who is being treated for non-life threatening wounds, was identified as Aising Seechan, 36. The victim of the stabbing was also hospitalized and is expected to survive.
The shooting took place about 11:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Turner Street, where Seechan was reported to be stabbing the victim during a family disturbance. Seechan was uncooperative, according to police and officers fired beanbag rounds before Seechan was shot with a firearm.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the officer-involved shooting investigation.
