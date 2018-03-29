He rented out a house that wasn't his. Now, he is going to jail

A Bakersfield man was sentenced Thursday to 210 days in jail for posing as the owner of a Visalia home and collecting deposits from unsuspecting victims, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office reported.
Juan Manual Martinez, also known as Eddie Martinez, 35, was also ordered to pay $1,735 to compensate his victims for their financial losses.
On Dec. 11, 2017, Martinez pleaded no contest to a felony count of grand theft, a second felony count of attempted grand theft and one count of misdemeanor petty theft.
Martinez advertised the rental home on Craigslist in November of 2016 and took deposits from two people who sought to rent the house, according to the district attorney's office.
