Thong Vang guilty of attempted murder in Fresno jailhouse shooting of unarmed officers

A Fresno man with a violent criminal history was found guilty Thursday of the attempted murder of two unarmed correctional officers inside the the lobby of the main Fresno County Jail in September 2016.
The courtroom was completely silent as five guilty verdicts were read. Defendant Thong Vang showed no emotion as the verdicts were read.
The jury deliberated about nine hours over three days before reaching its verdict.
In his trial, Vang, 38, contended he shot officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan after a lieutenant fired at him first.
But the Fresno Superior Court jury rejected his self-defense claim.
In addition to attempted murder, the jury found him guilty of two counts of assault with a semi-automatic handgun and guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutor William Lacy said Vang faces a sentence of more than 100 years in prison because of his prior rape convictions in a notorious sex-slave ring case in the 1990s.
Sheriff Margaret Mims told reporters that Vang "deserves to be locked up for the rest of his life." She praised the jury for the verdicts and Lacy for giving the victims justice.
After the verdicts were read, Vang admitted to those rape convictions.
Vang testified in his trial that he was high on methamphetamine and paranoid, and looking for help, when he went into the jail lobby on Sept. 3, 2016. He told the jury that he had broken up with his girlfriend earlier that day and that he feared she was sending someone after him to assault or kill him.
His intention, he said, was to get arrested, so he could be safe inside a jail cell.
In his testimony, he insisted that Lt. Michael Porter started the confrontation by shooting at him in a lobby filled with people wanting to visit inmates. Vang testified that he feared for his life when he shot Davila and Scanlan, saying he believed the two officers were going to hold him so Porter could shoot him.
But prosecutor William Lacy said Vang shot Davila in the jaw and Scanlan in the arm and in the head before Porter fired at Vang. He said Vang never asked correctional officers for help and started the confrontation by being disruptive in the lobby.
In closing arguments on Tuesday, Lacy hinted at Vang's motive, saying the defendant was either angry at his girlfriend for breaking up with him, or perhaps he had gone to the jail to commit suicide or suicide by cop, but lost his nerve.
Davila, who was shot in the neck, testified that she still needs another surgery to mend her broken jaw. Scanlan's wife, Tespatasi, testified that her husband can no longer walk, talk or feed himself.
After the shooting, Vang gave a three-hour videotaped interview with sheriff's Detective Hector Palma. On the witness stand, Vang admitted that he never told Palma that he saw an officer with a gun pointed at him before Vang opened fire.
He also told Palma that he smoked methamphetamine hours before the shooting, but told the detective that he "wasn't that high" when he shot the two officers, Lacy told the jury in closing arguments.
In defending Vang, Fresno attorney Richard Esquivel called Dr. Alex Yufik, a forensic psychologist, who testified about how smoking methamphetamine leads to paranoia and psychosis.
But Lacy told the jury that even Vang didn't believe his own defense. He said Vang told his lawyer that he thinks "it is bull..., but, hey, if it helps the case."
The prosecutor described Vang as a "sociopath," a person with an anti-social personality disorder who becomes hostile when his demands aren't met and has a reckless disregard for others.
The trial shed light on the fact that Fresno County correctional officers are not allowed to carry firearms, making them nearly defenseless against an armed intruder. The incident also revealed the difficulties law enforcement encounters in trying to deport an immigrant who commits a serious crime.
Court records say Vang was once a leader in the Mongolian Boys Society, a Fresno street gang that engaged in a sex-slave ring at a local Motel 6 in the 1990s. He was sentenced to prison for raping three children, ages 12 to 14, but was released in 2014 after serving 16 years.
After his release from prison, Vang, a refugee from Laos who came to the United States when he was 1 year old, was held in custody for three months by immigration officials who tried to deport him, according to Sheriff Margaret Mims. Laotian authorities, however, never sought Vang's return, so by law he was freed in December 2014, Mims said.
Less than two years later, he was arrested in connection with jail lobby shooting.
