Correctional officer who helped apprehend alleged highway shooter describes scene

The man who helped bring an alleged highway shooter to justice described the scene in a Fresno courtroom Thursday.
Hector Villarreal testified at the preliminary hearing of Jorge Gracia about what happened that day. Gracia, of Kerman, is suspected of being the gunman who randomly shot at motorists on Highway 145 west of Fresno in November and December and has been charged with five counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
Villareal was driving his truck with several family members and a friend around 11 p.m. Jan. 8 when a black Silverado came up beside them on Highway 180. The driver of the other truck pointed a gun at his truck, he said.
"The gun was fully outside of his window," Villareal said. "It was pointed directly at my vehicle. ... I told my family to get down."
So he turned onto another road and drove to a Fastrip gas station about a quarter of a mile away.
A Silverado followed him into the gas station.
"I was hoping he'd go straight" instead of turn and follow, Villareal said.
He told people filling up their vehicles to leave and call police, and hid behind a fuel pump and called 911. He used his own gun and confronted the driver of the Silverado.
"I ordered the suspect to get out of the vehicle with his hands above his head," said the correctional officer at Pleasant Valley State Prison.
Kerman police showed up within minutes, he said.
