Man shot to death in motor home. Now the hunt is on for a killer

Fresno police are seeking clues in the shooting death of a man in a motor home.
Lt. Dave Madrigal said Elias Lopez Garcia, 33, was shot around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were alerted by ShotSpotter that multiple shots had been fired in the area of Recreation and Thomas avenues, just south of Highway 180 and west of Chestnut Avenue.
Officers found a disabled motor home parked in the area with several gunshots. They also found blood on one of the motor home’s broken windows. And they found Garcia dead inside.
Madrigal said investigators don’t believe the shooting is gang-related but they have little else to go on. Neighbors heard the shots but didn’t have anything to add.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or homicide detectives Mark Yee at 559-621-2407 or Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2421
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
