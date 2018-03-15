He opened fire on gang rivals at Fresno car rental

A gang member pulled out a gun and began firing at rivals after an exchange of words at a Fresno car rental agency in a video released this week by police.
The alleged gunman, Reginald Cannon, 20, and two associates identified as William Cook, 31, and Trajohn Nellum, 20, were recently apprehended by police in connection with the shooting, which took place in February near McKinley Avenue and Highway 41. The video was made public this week during Chief Jerry Dyer's monthly crime report to the news media.
The reckless discharge of the handgun by Cannon is emblematic of the callous disregard gang members display toward innocent bystanders as they try to settle disputes, said Dyer.
"The bullets that they fire do not have eyes," he said. "They are going through walls and windows. ... striking 6-year-olds, and 7-year-olds," he said. The chief cited an incident on March 10, when an 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet that went through a steel security door.
Never miss a local story.
The rental car shooting took place on Feb. 8 when Cannon and the other two men crossed paths with southwest Fresno rivals at the agency. Cannon can be seen shouting at the other men before he retrieves a pistol from the back seat of a car and fires multiple shots at their car.
Police caught up with Cannon and arrested him on Feb. 14, said Lt. David Madrigal. Carter who was driving during the incident, and Nellum were later arrested after a high-speed pursuit by officers that ended near Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street.
Comments