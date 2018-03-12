He was high on meth and firing a shotgun, police say

A Fresno man hallucinating while under the influence of methamphetamine when he fired a shotgun in a southeast area apartment was arrested, police say.
Sgt Bryan Williams said officers went to a home on Eighth Street near Ventura and Orange avenues late Saturday when the wife of Anthony Windfield, 60, called police to report that he was high on methamphetamine, hallucinating, and that she was locked in a bathroom waiting for help.
With help from police, Windfield's wife was able to convince him to put the weapon away, Williams said. The spouse said after smoking methamphetamine, Windfield began hallucinating, hearing voices in the home, and imagined someone coming through their bedroom window. He fired one round toward the voices.
Windfield was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
