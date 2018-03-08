Police rushed to Argyle and Tulare streets in southeast Fresno CA early Thursday, March 8, 2018. At least one person appears to have been shot. Ambulances took two victims from the scene. Jim Guy
Police rushed to Argyle and Tulare streets in southeast Fresno CA early Thursday, March 8, 2018. At least one person appears to have been shot. Ambulances took two victims from the scene. Jim Guy

Crime

73-year-old shoots another man. It may have been self-defense, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 08, 2018 08:41 AM

A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded early Thursday by a 73-year-old man, who sustained a possible broken leg after a confrontation along a Fancher Creek canal bank in southeast Fresno, police said.

Ambulances took both men away from the scene, near Argyle and Tulare streets.

The older man, identified as Philip Kiser, was authorized to carry a concealed weapon, police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

The man who was shot was identified as Damon Ray Martin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kiser lives in the area and frequently walks along the canal bank in the morning cleaning up trash, Dyer said. Martin stays with relatives, who live in front of the shooting scene, and sometimes sleeps along the canal, Dyer said, adding that the two have had arguments in the past.

Kiser may be a former officer in the California Bureau of Corrections.

Dyer noted it's early in the investigation, but said Kaiser was walking along the canal when a confrontation began with Martin, and Kiser was struck with a stick and may have sustained a broken leg. Kiser then pulled out a handgun and fired three shots, striking Martin. It was initially reported that Martin was struck in the hip and wrist.

The chief said it appears Kiser would be justified for firing his handgun in self-defense. However the shooting will be investigated and officers are looking for video evidence and seeking witnesses.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  