CHP wants help finding driver in fatal Cutler hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol on Friday said a 55-year-old woman is the victim killed in a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in the Cutler area.
The crash took place about 7 p.m. as the victim was walking eastbound across Highway 63 at Avenue 404 and the driver of an unknown vehicle failed to yield for the woman and struck her. The driver fled. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Visalia CHP at 559-734-6767.
It’s the second fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Highway 63 in the area in about a year. In December 2016, an 83-year-old man crossing the road to go to breakfast was hit and killed. That incident happened in Orosi about a mile and a half north of where the woman was killed Thursday evening.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments