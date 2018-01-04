California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a hit and run that left a woman injured on Cornelia Avenue north of Shields in west Fresno on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a hit and run that left a woman injured on Cornelia Avenue north of Shields in west Fresno on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. LARRY VALENZUELA THE FRESNO BEE
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a hit and run that left a woman injured on Cornelia Avenue north of Shields in west Fresno on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. LARRY VALENZUELA THE FRESNO BEE

Crime

Woman hurt in west Fresno hit and run

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

January 04, 2018 11:22 PM

A woman was left hospitalized late Thursday night after she was struck by a pickup in an apparent hit and run in west Fresno.

California Highway Patrol officers received the report about 10 p.m. of an incident on Cornelia Avenue just north of Shields, Sgt. Manuel Peregina said.

The woman, who was believed to have been walking on the road, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not known.

But the pickup had driven off before officers arrived.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cornelia remained blocked off more than an hour later while the investigation continued.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

    The Fresno Police Department is looking for help to identify a robber and the driver who waited in a car parked next to the victim’s vehicle, then mugged her as she walked to her van. The robbery, shown on this security video, took place during daylight Tuesday and occurred at the Fastrip Gas Station in central Fresno (3793 N. Hughes Ave.). -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 0:31

Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her
Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering
Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

View More Video