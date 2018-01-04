Woman hurt in west Fresno hit and run

A woman was left hospitalized late Thursday night after she was struck by a pickup in an apparent hit and run in west Fresno.
California Highway Patrol officers received the report about 10 p.m. of an incident on Cornelia Avenue just north of Shields, Sgt. Manuel Peregina said.
The woman, who was believed to have been walking on the road, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not known.
But the pickup had driven off before officers arrived.
Cornelia remained blocked off more than an hour later while the investigation continued.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
