Cynthia Houk, 88, left, and daughter Jennifer DuPras, 55, were found slain in a Fresno home on Dec. 11, 2017.
Crime

Victims of double homicide died from gunshot wounds, sheriff’s office says

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

January 04, 2018 03:18 PM

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the causes of death for two women killed last month in a mysterious homicide case.

Jennifer DuPras, 55, and her 88-year-old mother, Cynthia Houk, died from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The women were found dead in Houk’s home on North Colonial Avenue on Dec. 11 after neighbors requested a welfare check when DuPras missed an appointment. Neighbors who had a key to the front door let in investigators. Nothing appeared stolen from the home. And those who live in the area said they didn’t notice anything suspicious that weekend.

Investigators have not named any suspects or made an arrest in the case.

A memorial service for Jennifer DuPras was held Thursday morning in Kingsburg, where she lived and worked for many years.

DuPras was a retired Kingsburg elementary school principal who was active with the Alliance Francaise de Fresno. Houk was the widow of a former intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force.

Detectives are seeking help in the case and hope to obtain copies of surveillance footage from the area from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. This is the second plea for help, and detectives have expanded the area where they hope to obtain footage to include: Palm Avenue between Bullard and Sierra avenues; Sierra between Palm and Maroa avenues; Maroa between Sierra and Bullard; Bullard between Palm and Maroa; intersections near Highway 41 and Bullard; and intersections near Highway 41 and Herndon Avenue.

Detectives also would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary in the area during that time frame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s dispatch at 559-600-3111, Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

