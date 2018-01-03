Police in Fresno, California are investigating at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house after a Fresno State student died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital from the house Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Police investigating at fraternity after death of Fresno State student

By Rory Appleton

rappleton@fresnobee.com

January 03, 2018 04:55 PM

Fresno police are investigating at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house after a Fresno State student died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital from the house on Wednesday.

Lt. Mark Hudson said police received a 911 call for medical aid around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned the man had been taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Fresno State confirmed in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the man was a student.

‪”Our hearts are broken today as we learned that an enrolled Fresno State student has died. President Castro joins the campus community in sending condolences to the student's family and friends. Fresno Police is investigating and will issue updates,” the post reads.

Hudson said no further information was available, as detectives were still at the scene collecting evidence.

Police blocked off the house’s parking lot on Millbrook Avenue near Bulldog Lane. Several men, some wearing the fraternity’s sweatshirts, were speaking to officers around 5 p.m. Another group of men sat at several tables in the house’s backyard.

More information could be released Wednesday night, Hudson said.

Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics

