Federal prison limits operations after inmate disturbance injures one

A Mendota correctional facility limited its operations after several inmates became disruptive on Sunday, a prison official said Monday.
At 4:45 p.m., several inmates of the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota caused a disturbance that resulted in one inmate requiring hospitalization for an injury that was not life-threatening.
An internal investigation is underway and the institution will return to full operation status as soon as possible. No staff members were injured.
The medium-security facility currently houses 792 male inmates.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
