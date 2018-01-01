The Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota was photographed in 2012.
Crime

Federal prison limits operations after inmate disturbance injures one

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

January 01, 2018 03:40 PM

A Mendota correctional facility limited its operations after several inmates became disruptive on Sunday, a prison official said Monday.

At 4:45 p.m., several inmates of the Federal Correctional Institution in Mendota caused a disturbance that resulted in one inmate requiring hospitalization for an injury that was not life-threatening.

An internal investigation is underway and the institution will return to full operation status as soon as possible. No staff members were injured.

The medium-security facility currently houses 792 male inmates.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

