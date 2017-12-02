She told police she was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed. Three women were arrested

Three women are accused of kidnapping a woman from a Tulare home, assaulting and then robbing her, Tulare police Sgt. Jon Hamlin said Saturday.
The victim, who is not being identified, told police she was forcibly taken by the three women to an unincorporated area near the city and then robbed of personal property that Hamlin did not disclose. Passersby saw the woman walking near the area of Highway 137 and Road 68 west of the city around 9 p.m. Thursday and called police to report that a woman had been assaulted.
During the investigation Christina Mills, 28, and Danielle Russell, 26, both of Tulare, and Julia Russell, 22, of Clovis were identified as the suspects, Hamlin said. They were arrested Friday and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Pre-Trial Facility on charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony. As of midday Saturday, Tulare County Jail online records show that Mills and Julia Russell are charged with kidnapping and were being held on $100,000 bonds. There was no online jail record for Danielle Russell.
Hamlin said there appears to be a motive, but no details were being released Saturday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-684-4290 or 559-685-3454, or anonymously at 559-685-2300, extension 4445, or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtipstart.aspx.
