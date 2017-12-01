Crime

December 1, 2017 12:32 PM

A high schooler glorified school shootings on social media. He’s now under arrest

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

A Dinuba High School student who glorified school shootings in a social media post has been arrested.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody by the Dinuba Police Department on Thursday and placed in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he remains.

Police Chief Devon Popovich said one of the department’s school resource officers got a tip from a parent about the social media post. Officers questioned the 16-year-old and another student, but only the 16-year-old was arrested.

Dinuba Unified School District officials sent parents a message on Thursday about the incident. It read: “This morning it was brought to the attention of our administration team that there were social media posts by a Dinuba High School student glorifying school shootings and this raised concerns. We are currently investigating the situation and have the student in custody. There was no immediate danger for students or staff. We will continue to work with our local law enforcement during the investigation. As always, please remind your student to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult or school official. We want to assure you that we take everyone’s safety as our number one priority.”

Popovich said the investigation continues.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video 2:27

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video

Pause
This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims 2:11

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success 3:22

Rebirth of defense a big part of Fresno State football's success

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights 1:33

Clovis West girls basketball tournament highlights

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors 1:15

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State 2:58

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray 2:11

Mid-century modern home showcases the work of famed architect Don Murray

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

  • Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

    This video shows a suspect and suspect vehicle possibly involved in a burglary at a home in the area of Armstrong and California avenues on Nov. 28, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Multiple firearms were stolen during the burglary.

Surveillance video captures suspect wanted in connection with firearms theft

View more video

Crime