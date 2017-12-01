A high schooler glorified school shootings on social media. He’s now under arrest

A Dinuba High School student who glorified school shootings in a social media post has been arrested.
The 16-year-old student was taken into custody by the Dinuba Police Department on Thursday and placed in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he remains.
Police Chief Devon Popovich said one of the department’s school resource officers got a tip from a parent about the social media post. Officers questioned the 16-year-old and another student, but only the 16-year-old was arrested.
Dinuba Unified School District officials sent parents a message on Thursday about the incident. It read: “This morning it was brought to the attention of our administration team that there were social media posts by a Dinuba High School student glorifying school shootings and this raised concerns. We are currently investigating the situation and have the student in custody. There was no immediate danger for students or staff. We will continue to work with our local law enforcement during the investigation. As always, please remind your student to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult or school official. We want to assure you that we take everyone’s safety as our number one priority.”
Popovich said the investigation continues.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
