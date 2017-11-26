Domestic violence incident’s toll: 2 dead, sheriff’s dog shot, authorities say

A man suspected of killing a woman in a Lemoore domestic violence case died Sunday in a shootout with authorities, but not before a Kings County sheriff’s dog was shot.
No officers were injured, authorities said. The dog was taken by a California Highway Patrol helicopter for treatment at a Fresno veterinary clinic, where the dog was reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.
The incident began to unfold about 2:30 p.m. when Lemoore police received a call of shots fired at a home in the 600 block of Cabrillo Street, Cmdr. Mike Kendall said. First-responding officers found a woman dead in the home.
Witnesses reported that a man was seen fleeing in a Dodge Charger.
The car was spotted about an hour later in Hanford, police Lt. James Lutz said. Hanford officers attempted to stop the Charger but the driver sped away and police gave chase heading south out of the city.
Officers performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver causing the Charger to spin to a halt at Ninth and Jersey avenues, a rural intersection.
Still, the man driving the Charger refused to surrender, Kings County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mark Bevens said, and deputies sent the dog toward the car. That’s when the man got out and opened fire, hitting the dog.
Deputies and one Hanford police officer returned fire, killing the man.
The dog was flown to an athletic field at San Joaquin Memorial High School and then whisked to the nearby Veterinary Emergency Service office.
Neither the woman nor the man were identified by authorities. It was not immediately clear what sparked the deadly incident at the Lemoore home.
