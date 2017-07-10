Jose Anthony Rodriguez
Crime

Dinuba detectives find woman’s body in box

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

July 10, 2017 6:43 AM

A Reno man is in custody after police in Dinuba discovered a woman's body in a cardboard box Sunday night in the Tulare County town.

Police say Jose Anthony Rodriguez, 37, was arrested after a man was stabbed in the 1300 block of East Olive Way. Police discovered the body, wrapped with tape, after serving a warrant following Rodriguez's arrest.

The arrest followed several related disturbances, beginning Saturday, when officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Sierra Way. Residents were uncooperative, police say, but a witness told police the shots came from a black Lincoln Navigator. A hour later, officers went to a disturbance at the Olive Address, where they spotted what appeared to be the same Lincoln. Again, residents would not cooperate with police.

Sunday, police were sent back to the Olive home where a man had been stabbed in the arm. That's when police arrested Rodriguez in connection with the assault. Then, detectives were tipped that there was a body in the Lincoln. The 29-year-old woman had sustained head trauma.

Reno police are trying to locate a homicide scene.

