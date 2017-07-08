A Hispanic man, 40, is dead after being shot in front of a central Fresno apartment complex, Fresno Police Acting Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide said Saturday, July 8, 2017.
July 08, 2017 8:18 PM

Man dies after shooting outside Fresno apartment complex

A 40-year-old man has died hours after he was shot in front of a central Fresno apartment complex Saturday night, acting police Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide said.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Vassar Avenue, near San Pablo, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was described only as a Hispanic man.

The man was standing outside what police believe is the apartment where he lived when he was shot, Chamalbide said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and reported in critical condition but later died.

Conflicting witness statements left investigators unable to provide a full description of the assailant, Chamalbide said. Police don’t believe the shooting was gang related.

