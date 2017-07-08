Fresno County coroner identifies 3 men killed in homicides this week

The Fresno County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office on Saturday released the identities of three men who were killed in homicides earlier this month.
On July 2, a 56-year-old Fresno man, Ruben Vega was stabbed multiple times by his housemate at a central Fresno group home on College Avenue, west of Manchester Center.
Police reports showed that the men may have been sitting on a couch when a dispute broke out, and Vega was then stabbed several times. Police tried to resuscitate Vega, but he died in the group home.
Police arrested suspect Angel Martinez, 48, of Fresno on one count of murder.
On July 5, two men were fatally shot within a 90-minute span.
At about 4:30 p.m., Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, of Fresno was shot and killed at the 2200 block of East Tyler Avenue, near Blackstone and Olive avenues. Police say Gonzalez was a resident of the neighborhood. No information regarding the suspect in this case has been released.
About 90 minutes later, a 41-year-old Fresno man, Delon Agree, was shot multiple times in an apartment on 329 E. Jensen Ave., near Walnut Avenue. Agee was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
The suspect was described as an African American man who was wearing a black mask, red shirt and blue basketball shorts. He was last seen scaling a wall behind the apartments.
Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj
Comments