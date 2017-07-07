Man shot in the leg after apartment break-in in central Fresno

A man was shot in the leg after two men he knew broke into his central Fresno apartment Friday night, police said.
The shooting in the 3000 block of Normal Avenue, near McKinley, was reported about 5:45 p.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later, according to acting Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide.
The man (orignal reports had the victm as a woman) was taken to the hospital by his wife. No other victims were reported, though investigators were trying to determine if anyone else was in the apartment at the time.
But the two suspects, who remained at large, were known to the victim, Chamalbide said. They broke in, stole several items and had some form of “interpersonal” dispute before the man was shot.
