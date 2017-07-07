About a dozen Fresno County Sheriff’s vehicles converged on a home in the Fig Garden area Friday following the pursuit of a stolen car.
July 07, 2017 3:29 PM

They had a stolen car until deputies spotted them near a Fig Garden-area home

Sheriff’s deputies converged on a home in the Fig Garden area on Friday after spotting a stolen car and arresting a man and a woman identified as Lee Garcia, 42, and Jacquelyn Nason, 32.

They faces charges of possession of stolen property and auto theft.

Spokesman Tony Botti said a deputy spotted the two getting into the 2017 Nissan Altima parked on Farmont Avenue west of Fruit Avenue, and thought it was suspicious that the pair turned and walked back into a house when they made eye contact with the deputy. Checking the car’s license, the deputy deterrmined the car was a stolen rental.

The deputy drove out of sight and and called for backup. Nason walked to the car minutes later and was detained. More deputies arrived, along with a police dog, and Garcia gave up about 40 minutes later.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

