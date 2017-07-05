One dead in gang-related shooting in southwest Fresno

One person was killed by gunfire Wednesday, the second such homicide of the day in Fresno, Fresno police confirmed.
Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide said multiple shots were fired about 6 p.m. in the apartment at 329 E. Jensen Ave., near Walnut Avenue.
The victim, believed to be in his late 30’s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect was described as an African-American man wearing a black mask, red shirt and blue basketball shorts, and was last seen scaling a wall behind the apartments.
Witnesses say he was the only shooter.
Jensen and Walnut avenues will be blocked off for at least several hours so detectives can conduct an investigation, said Chamalbide.
Friends and family members at the scene were visibly angry and upset and declined to talk to reporters.
Fresno police confirmed the shooting was gang-related. Homicide detectives were at the scene.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family.
Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous on this or any case can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin, Connor McPherson: 559-441-6074, @Connor_mac18
